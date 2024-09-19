QU Holds Seminar on Interfaith Dialogue Among Academics

In cooperation with the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), Qatar University (QU)'s College of Sharia and Islamic Studies organized a cultural seminar on establishing a culture of interfaith dialogue among academics and intellectual elites. In a press release issued Wednesday, the university said that the seminar, part of a DICID initiative, aims to instill the principles of tolerance and constructive dialogue among different religions and cultures. In his opening speech, President of QU Dr. Omar bin Mohamed Al Ansari said that the university serves as a platform for dialogue among the academic elites, seeking to embody coexistence and understanding, and to establish constructive communication channels. He expressed his happiness that QU is organizing this seminar in collaboration with DICID, which has been working diligently for many years to promote and establish a culture of dialogue and coexistence among religions and cultures, wishing DICID success in achieving its noble goals an d aspirations. Al Ansari said that in line with the State of Qatar's vision and approach, QU is committed to its pioneering role in promoting dialogue and cultural rapprochement through its various colleges and research centers, namely the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies and the Ibn Khaldon Centre for Humanities and Social Sciences among others, spreading a culture of dialogue, in addition to cultural exchange and understanding. For his part, HE Chairman of DICID Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi praised QU for hosting this cultural seminar and for the ongoing and fruitful cooperation with the center. His Excellency highlighted QU's support for this initiative and its constant keenness on promoting dialogue and coexistence among religions and cultures, which reflects its commitment to being an academic and intellectual role model, spreading knowledge and awareness among its members and the Qatari community at large. The seminar featured a discussion panel moderated by DICID Vice-Chair, Director of Muham mad Bin Hamad Al-Thani Center for Muslim Contribution to Civilization (CMCC) at the College of Islamic Studies (CIS) of Hamad bin Khalifa University Dr. Aisha Yousef Al Mannai. Source: Qatar News Agency