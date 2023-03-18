‘Real estate sector essential for boosting tourism in Bahrain’

Tourism Minister, Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi, has affirmed that real estate projects are an important pillar of the Kingdom’s tourism promotion, with the housing, investment and residence options they offer to everyone, including tourists and visito…

Tourism Minister, Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi, has affirmed that real estate projects are an important pillar of the Kingdom's tourism promotion, with the housing, investment and residence options they offer to everyone, including tourists and visitors, in addition to their distinguished facilities that enrich the experience of tourists and visitors and give them more entertainment options.

The minister was speaking while receiving the Chief Executive Officer of Naseej real estate company, Amin Ahmed Al-Arrayed, with whom she discussed opportunities for joint cooperation and launching a number of joint initiatives in order to enhance the company's contribution to the tourism sector in Bahrain.

She reiterated the support of the Ministry of Tourism and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) for various partners, as part of efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of the tourism strategy 2022-2026, as well as their interest in revitalising the business tourism and conference sector, especially following the successful operation of the Exhibition World Bahrain, which reflects positively on various sectors, including the real estate sector.

She highlighted the integration between the tourism and real estate sectors in the Kingdom, which are considered vital generators of economic growth, diversifying sources of income, attracting more investments and creating quality job opportunities for citizens, noting that the growth of the tourism sector reflects positively on the prosperity of the real estate sector in the Kingdom. She also asserted that distinguished real estate projects attract more visitors and tourists.

Al-Arrayed affirmed Naseej Company’s keenness to explore new opportunities with the government sector and build on the gains achieved thanks to the fruitful partnership between the public and private sectors, which is in line with the company's vision of building integrated urban communities for future generations.

He briefed the minister on the most important projects of Naseej, including the Canal View project on the island of Dilmunia, which will be a unique tourist destination in the Kingdom during the next few years.

He indicated that the island of Dilmunia will be a prominent tributary of the national economy and a contributor to reviving the tourism sector in the Kingdom in line with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026.

Source: Bahrain News Agency