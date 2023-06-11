Syrian director Najdat Anzour participates in Shanghai International Film Festival

Director Najdat Anzour participated in the opening ceremony of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival along with several international stars.Anzour told SANA reporter that the participation in international film events would pave the way for st…

Anzour told SANA reporter that the participation in international film events would pave the way for strong relations between film festivals, and open prospects for cooperation and artistic cultural exchange.

“The participation of (Blood of the Palm Trees) film in the official competition of Golden Panda International Film Festival is a significant opportunity for the world to recognize how the Syrians confront all kinds of oppression, violations, stealing and terrorism they are exposed ,” he noted.

“Blood of the Palm Trees” film produced by the National Film Organization narrates the last days of the archeologist Khaled al-Asaad, director of Palmyra Antiquities who faced Daesh (ISIS) terrorists and refused to hand them maps of archaeological places of the city.

The film illustrated the ancient city of Palmyra, which has been sabotaged by Daesh terrorists who attempt to loot its antiquities , and hailed the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army who cleared the city from terrorism.

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival is being held from June 9 and 18, including 53 films of feature films, animations, documentaries, and short film.

Many countries participate in the festival including: Russia, Belgium, Britain, India, Spain, Italy? Iran, Japan and the host country China.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency