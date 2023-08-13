Ambassador to Oman receives Union of Arab Women Leaders President

Dr. Juma bin Ahmed Al Kaabi. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate of Oman, received at the embassy’s headquarters here, Dr. Badriya Suleiman, President of the Arab League’s Union of Arab Women Leaders, in the presence of a number of di…

Dr. Juma bin Ahmed Al Kaabi. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate of Oman, received at the embassy’s headquarters here, Dr. Badriya Suleiman, President of the Arab League’s Union of Arab Women Leaders, in the presence of a number of diplomats and members of the Omani-Bahraini Friendship Association.

The ambassador commended the efforts of the Union of Arab Women Leaders in advancing Arab women, enhancing their status and supporting them in various fields.

The two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between Bahrain and the Union of Arab Women Leaders, including programmes, training and exchange of expertise.

They also reviewed the Union’s vision, objectives and role in enabling Arab women to play their role in achieving sustainable development goals.

Union of Arab Women Leaders President expressed thanks and appreciation to the ambassador for receiving her, praising the kingdom’s leadership, government and people, and lauding the advanced level reached by Bahraini women in various fields thanks to the leadership’s unlimited support.

Dr. Badriya Suleiman expressed hope that cooperation among the Union of Arab Women Leaders, the Supreme Council for Women and the Omani-Bahrain Friendship Association will be strengthened in the coming period to enhance the role of Arab women.

Source: Bahrain News Agency