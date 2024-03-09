Russia blames the west for the massacre in Gaza

New York, Russia has affirmed that the West is to blame for the continued massacre in Gaza and crimes of genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the Strip. 'The West's double standard policy occurs through its proposal of a draft resolution that calls for a cease-fire in Sudan and an immediate solution there, while it doesn't allow to pass a draft resolution on Gaza,' Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said during a Security Council session Friday. Evstigneeva added that the double standard policy of the West seems in particular when 'we see that its states postpone a resolution on a cease-fire in Gaza while the real massacre is continued for the 5th month,' reminding that the US used the veto many times to obstruct a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Strip. She added that Russia has not obstructed the resolution on Sudan, but it abstained from voting. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency