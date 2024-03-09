Syrian-Tunisian talks on enhancing cooperation in educational field

Tunis, Syria and Tunisia discussed means to boost scientific and educational relations, in addition to exchanging experiences between the two education ministries, particularly in the pedagogical and research capacities and providing technical services. That came during a meeting between Tunisian Minister of Education, Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, and Syrian Ambassador to Tunisia, Mohamed Mohamed. Tunisian Education Minister said that the meeting is considered as an important step in the right direction after restoring relations between both countries thanks to the wisdom of presidents of the two countries. For his part, the Syrian ambassador underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in the educational fields which are the most stable and well-established basis in achieving further progress in the fraternal Syrian-Tunisian relations. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency