Moscow, Russian air defense forces have downed four Ukrainian drones over the territory of Belgorod District . 'Attempts of the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist act using fixed-wing type drones against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation were prevented during the past night. Air defense systems on duty destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region,' the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. After that, the Russian air defense systems shot down two more Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod Region on Sunday morning, the Ministry of Defense said. On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian air defense forces managed to down 47 Ukrainian drones over the territories of Belgorod, Kursk, Volgograd and Rostov. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency