Moscow, Russian air defense forces shot down four Ukrainian drones over the borderline Bryansk Region and two more over the Oryol Region last night. 'Last night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Russian soil were foiled as air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian UAVs over the Bryansk Region and another two drones over the Oryol Region,' the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement cited by RT website. Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov said later that one UAV had been downed over the Shablykino district and the other was jammed by radioelectronic warfare in the Soskovo district. Neither of the two incidents caused casualties or damage, the official said. Governor Alexander Bogomaz earlier reported that two drones had been downed over the Bryansk Region, with no casualties or damage either. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency