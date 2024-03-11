Denmark: Settlements in Palestinian territories are illegal

Copenhagen, Denmark has affirmed that the Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal, calling on the Israeli occupation to reverse its plans to establish 3,426 new settlement units in the West Bank. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen explained in a post on the 'X' platform, reported by Wafa, that the Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. 'Denmark shared the European Union's call on 'Israel' to reverse its latest approval to establish 3,426 new units in settlements in the West Bank,' the Danish Foreign Minister said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency