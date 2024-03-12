Russian defenses destroy 25 Ukrainian drones over various areas of the country.

Moscow, Russian Defense Ministry announced destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones over the territory of seven Russian provinces. 'The air defense systems downed two drones over Moscow and Oryol provinces, seven drones over Belgorod region, 11 drones over Kursk province, in addition to one drone over three other provinces', the ministry said in a statement. In addition, emergency services in Oryol Province announced an oil tank set on fire in an oil warehouse after an attack by a Ukrainian drone over the night, meanwhile Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Province said that drones attacked a fuel and energy complex facility in Kustovo industrial zone this morning, with no causalities reported. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency