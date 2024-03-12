Palestinian Health: Hunger kills people of the northern Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestinian Health Ministry said that the Israeli occupation bombing of Palestinian gatherings awaiting humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip has become a daily routine practiced by the occupation and seen by the international community on screens. The Ministry noted in a statement on Tuesday that hunger will kill all residents of the northern Gaza Strip, as aid is very limited and not enough for anyone, and the price of a meal could mean certain death. Help the people of the north. Do not leave them prey to hunger, bombing, and disease. Doctors will die and nurses there will die, and the world will witness the largest number of victims of hunger in the upcoming days if you do not act today to save us, the Ministry said. The number of martyrs from malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip has risen to 27 martyrs since the start of the Israeli aggression on the 7th of last October. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency