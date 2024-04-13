Russian MoD announces the downing of 222 Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday, that Russian air defense systems shot down 222 Ukrainian drones, eight missiles and a guided aerial bomb during the last 24 hours. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that the tactical operational aviation, missile and artillery forces of the Russian Armed Forces groups defeated personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 112 areas. During the day, Russian air defense systems shot down 222 Ukrainian drones and 8 missiles, in addition to aguided aerial bomb Source: National Iraqi News Agency