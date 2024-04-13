Six people involved in drug trafficking arrested in Kirkuk

Detachments of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Directorate in Kirkuk arrested six people involved in drug trafficking in Kirkuk. A security source said that, in continuation of the operation that took place in one of the eastern Kirkuk neighborhoods yesterday, which caught the first man in selling narcotic drugs, and based on his confessions and after obtaining judicial decisions, the teams of the Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances control were able, at dawn today, to carry out a wide operation and trap the rest of the network, specialized in the trade and promotion drugs led by the accused in the eastern neighborhoods of the governorate resulted in the arrest of (6) accused traffickers and drug dealers in the governorate, and seized a quantity of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons and vehicles in their possession Source: National Iraqi News Agency