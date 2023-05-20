Russian Red Cross sends a team to Syria to provide humanitarian and medical assistance

Russian Red Cross President Pavel Savchuk announced Saturday sending a team from the Organization to Syria to extend humanitarian and medical assistance to those inflicted in the earthquake struck the country on February 6th.In a statement in Moscow, …

In a statement in Moscow, Savchuk said that the 13-member team, includes doctors, Physicians, psychologists, and emergency Response Specialists and humanitarian aid Specialists, asserting that they will work at least in 10 areas for one day for each.

The representatives of the organization will pay special attention for the children from various ages, as they will organize entertainment activities, and medical assistance will be provided in addition to conducting individual psychiatric consultations, the Russian official said.

He added that a Russian Red Cross team has sent last March the first expedition to Syria to provide aid to the affected by the earthquake in the vicinity of Lattakia city.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency