Russian forces killed Friday over 500 Ukrainian servicemen during the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In Kupyansk direction, nearly 55 Ukrainian servicemen were killed. In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted, the ministry reported in a statement.

In Krasny Liman direction, over 60 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated and two sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Up to 85 Ukrainian personnel, three armoured fighting vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

In the Artiomovsk (Bakhmut) direction, the battles continued to liberate the western part of the city, as 95 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries were killed.

In the Donetsk direction, up to 210 Ukrainian servicemen were neutralized, while one tank, five vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount , and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

Moreover, ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Dvurechnoye, Gorobyovka (Kharkov region), Veseloye, Blagoveshchenka, Belogorovka, Novomikhailovka, and Yegorovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency