Sabbagh arrives in Tehran to participate in meetings of parliaments of Islamic and Asian countries on Palestine

Tehran, Speaker of the People's Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran in response to an invitation by his Iranian counterpart, Speaker of the Islamic Shura Council, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, to participate in the emergency meeting of the Palestine Committee in the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in the first meeting of the Palestine Committee in Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA). 60 countries will participate in the meetings, during which they will discuss means for parliamentary cooperation and the situation in the Palestinian arena, particularly in Gaza, the brutal crimes committed by the Zionist entity there, and the need to intensify efforts among Islamic and Asian countries and develop a way for the immediate reduction of massacres, ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Sabbagh pointed out in s statement that the ongoing crimes of the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people and the peop le of Gaza are a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws in light of suspicious international silence. Sabbagh pointed out the importance of the role of parliaments in supporting the Palestinian cause. Source:Syrian Arab News Agency