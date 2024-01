Deir Ezzor, Two children were martyred and two others were wounded in a landmine blast left behind by terrorists in Tab al-Jouzeh neighborhood in Deir Ezzor. Director of al-Assad Hospital Maamoun Hizeh told SNA reporter that the explosion of the landmine killed two children aged 3 and 5 and injured two others aged 4 and 6 - one seriously. Source:Syrian Arab News Agency