Saudi Arabia Affirms Absolute Rejection of Any Infringement on Legitimate Rights of Palestinian People

Cairo: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stressed its absolute rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands, or attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands.

According to Qatar News Agency, in a speech delivered on behalf of HH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during the extraordinary Arab Summit held Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah stressed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He indicated that the unprecedented suffering that the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip have been subjected to requires the international community to work together to restore life to normal in the Strip, rebuild it, and enable the Palestinian people to live in dignity on their land, without trying to change the reality on the Palestinian territories.

Prince Faisal pointed out the necessity of finding international guarantees and UN resolutions that impose the sustainability of the truce in the Gaza Strip, preventing it from being subjected to aggression again, and achieving security and stability in Gaza and all Palestinian territories, with the importance of supporting the Palestinian National Authority and standing by its side to carry out its duties, including managing the Strip and providing humanitarian services to its residents.

He also voiced Saudi Arabia’s hope that this summit would contribute to achieving tangible results to end the disastrous repercussions of this war, protect innocent civilians in Palestine, and create a new reality in which the region enjoys security, stability, and prosperity.