SCG International Partners with Buna Al Mamlaka to Propel Sustainable Construction Innovations in Saudi Arabia

BANGKOK, THAILAND – SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd. (SCG International) has taken a significant stride in promoting environmental stewardship by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Buna Al Mamlaka (BUNA) to introduce advanced, sustainable construction technologies in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration is not only establishing showrooms in key regions for the sales and distribution of building materials manufactured and supplied by SCG but also achieving SCG International’s strategic expansion across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA), with a focus on integrating sustainable practices into its business operations.

The partnership leverages green construction technologies like Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC), SCG’s Ready Mix Concrete Technology, and SCG 3D Printing to minimize environmental impacts. UHPC creates thinner, lighter structures that are tough and capable of handling heavy loads, using less material and enhancing sustainability. SCG’s Ready Mix Concrete optimizes concrete mixes to reduce resource use and waste. SCG’s 3D Printing technology enhances construction precision, reduces material wastage, and lowers carbon emissions.

This initiative is led by Mr. Abhijit Datta, Managing Director of SCG International, and Mr. Eslam M. Radwan, CEO of BUNA. Both leaders are dedicated to deeply integrating sustainability into their operational frameworks, aiming to transform the regional construction landscape with eco-friendly, economically viable, and socially responsible practices.

Through these efforts, SCG International and BUNA are setting new industry standards, demonstrating how strategic partnerships can contribute significantly to achieving global sustainability goals. This initiative not only underscores the potential for industrial innovation to support greener building practices but also highlights the importance of international collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

Mr. Abhijit Datta, Head of International Business and Managing Director of SCG International said ” We hope that this cooperation leverages SCG’s capabilities in innovation and construction technologies, partnering together with BUNA, a key major player in the Saudi Arabian construction space. Together we hope to lay the foundation for a future where technologies and partnerships will help transform the way buildings are constructed. Moreover, we aim to leverage BUNA’s capabilities to collaborate with us in Thailand and ASEAN countries. This MOU is a testament to our joint commitment to innovation and sustainable technology, and I hope that we will have a very strong collaboration moving forward.”

“I am delighted that Buna Al Mamlaka has joined forces with SCG International. While the results may not be immediately visible, we are confident that utilizing SCG’s technology will enhance our competitive capabilities in the Saudi Arabian market. This collaboration will not only improve our projects but also showcase green construction technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with KSA’s 2030 vision.” said Mr. Eslam M. Radwan, CEO of Buna Al Mamlaka.

About SCG International

SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (BKK:SCC), is a renowned global entity founded in 1978 in Bangkok. As a trading company turned international powerhouse, SCG International now operates in 20 locations worldwide, serving over 2,000 corporate clients in more than 50 countries. By 2022, the company successfully transformed into a trusted international supply chain partner, offering comprehensive solutions to enhance supply chain diversity, mitigate risks, and unlock business potential. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, SCG International actively supports various industries and achieves an annual revenue of approximately 1.5 billion USD.

For more information : scginternational.com