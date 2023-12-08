SCH Chairman meets Somali Health Minister

Manama, Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Health (SCH), met, in the presence of Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayed Jawad Hasaan, the Minister of Health, Dr Ali Haji Adam Abubakar, Minister of Health of Somalia.

The meeting took place at the 15th Arab-German Health Forum, held on the sidelines of the Manama Health Congress and Expo 2023.

The SCH Chairman lauded the good Bahraini-Somali relations, praising the level of the existing cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

He also reviewed ways to enhance the ongoing joint partnership in the health field.

The Somali minister praised relations between the two countries, hailing the progress boom witnessed by the kingdom in all fields, particularly health.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to Bahrain for its initiatives to support his country, confirming the distinguished relations between the two countries.

Source: Bahrain News Agency