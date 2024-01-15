Series of children’s entertainment activities during the mid-term holiday in Homs province

Homs, The Directorate of Culture in Homs province held a group of recreational activities and events aimed at spreading joy in the hearts of children and enhancing their educational and mental skills during the school midterm holiday, which lasts for a week. The activities include Rubik's cube games workshops, candle making workshops, yoga training sessions, in addition to screenings of meaningful children's films. The training team director told SANA reporter that the cube game was chosen for children because it is a mental game that stimulates intelligence. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency