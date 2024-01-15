MOTEX Khan al-Harir exhibition closes successfully

Damascus, MOTEX Khan al-Harir exhibition, specializing in fashion, fabrics and textile and requirements of production., closed successfully on Sunday. More than 400 national companies participated in the exhibition on the Fairgrounds in Damascus countryside. The four-day exhibition witnessed signing contracts between the participating companies and businessmen from Arab and friendly countries to export products of textile industrial facilities. Head of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Industry, Ghazwan al-Masry, told SANA that the exhibition was a resounding success and all participants obtained export contracts for the products of their plants, especially children's clothes. For his part, the head of the Syrian Association of Clothing and Textile Exporters, Ragheed Al-Halabi, noted that the exhibition achieved its goal as the participants signed export contracts for their products. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency