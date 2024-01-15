Russian army destroys 3 Ukrainian rockets that targeted Kursk

Moscow, Russian air defense systems destroyed 3 Ukrainian missiles that targeted Kursk province near the border with Ukraine. 'Last night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on sites in Russian territory was repelled using Tochka-U missiles, and the Russian air defense forces on duty in the region were able to destroy these missiles', The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday, according to RIA Novosti. For his part, governor of Roman Starovoit district said that the air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian missiles over the Vatzhsky region. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency