Several Palestinians Martyred, Injured in Occupation Bombing Targeting House in Gaza

Gaza: Several Palestinians were martyred and others were injured at dawn Monday in the Israeli occupation's bombardment of a house in Gaza City. A number of martyrs and wounded were reported as a result of an Israeli missile targeting a house in Al-Zarqa, north of Gaza City, and they were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in the city, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said, citing medical sources. Additionally, occupation's artillery targeted east of Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza, while Israeli aircraft conducted an airstrike targeting the north of Al-Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 35,984 citizens, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 80,643 others, while thousands remain under the rubble. Source: Qatar News Agency