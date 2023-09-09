S’hail 2023 Draws Wide Gulf Participation with Colorful Exhibitors

The Seventh edition of the Katara’s International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S’hail 2023) features a wide gulf participation in a variety of fields related to falconry and land trips.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency , a host of participants hailing from GCC states lauded the good organization and arrangement of the current edition of (S'hail 2023), along with the facilitations they have received from the committee organizing the event.

Plant (Project) Manager at the Saudi El-Sief Engineering Contracting Company, Abdul Rahman Al-Sunaidi, hailed the huge public turnout the exhibition is witnessing from all community segments, including segments from various GCC states and Arab region. He pointed out that the event expresses authenticity and offers the heritage and culture of the gulf region in a mazing manner.

Al-Sunaidi said the outstanding organization of the exhibition manifests the overwhelming efforts made by Qatar to preserve the cultural heritage of the region to be attractively and incredibly presented to the world. He pointed out that El-Sief Company provides equipment for desert tourism and hiking whose participation in the exhibition was successful, he added.

Owner of Al-Boury for Weapons & Hunting Ammunitions Co. in Kuwait, Ali Mazyad Al-Zayed, said this was his sixth participation in S'hail 2023, pointing out that it is one of the pioneering exhibitions in the gulf and Arab region, and an attractive global hub for hunting- lovers, breeders of falcons and snipers from all countries of the world.

He said the exhibition represents an outstanding opportunity to view the state-of-the-art weapons, equipment, and products in the world of hunting and falconry trips.

Director of Barari Hunting in the United Arab Emirates, Saif Al Saleh, lauded the ingenuous organization of S'hail 2023, along with the facilitations offered to participants, pointing out that when he wanted to participate in the event, all doors were open before him. He added that Barari Hunting was committed to participating in the event to brief the public on its activities, especially that the exhibition draws a substantial number of participants from Qatar and GCC states who are deeply interested in falconry.

Source: Qatar News Agency