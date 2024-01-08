Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet complete day and night firing exercises

Moscow, Black Sea Fleet warships performed an exercise with day and night firing practices during patrol missions in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. 'A detachment of Black Sea Fleet warships completed the exercise with day and night firing from organic weapons in the course of patrol missions in the Black Sea and protection of civilian vessels on intensive mercantile shipping routes against threats from Ukraine,' the ministry was quoted by Tass as saying. Crews of patrol ships practiced action when detecting an enemy drone at the first stage of the drill the ministry said. Action of destroying unmanned motor boat was practiced during the second stage. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency