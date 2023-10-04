LMRA: Violations monitored during three Inspection campaigns in Capital and Northern Governorates

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), in coordination with government agencies, continues to intensify joint efforts to activate regulatory tools to address illegal practices in the labour market, to ensure justice and stability, enhanced performance, and address the phenomenon of irregular employment.

The authority announced the implementation of three inspection campaigns, which resulted in the observation of a range of violations related to the provisions of a number of regulating laws, especially the LMRA Law and the Residence Law in Bahrain, noting that legal measures will be taken regarding the observed violations.

The LMRA pointed out that two inspection campaigns were carried out in the Capital Governorate in coordination with the Sentence Enforcement Department, the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) and the Governorate Police Directorate.

The third campaign was implemented in partnership with the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) and the Governorate Police Directorate, as well as the Northern Area Municipality.

LMRA renewed its call to all members of the society to support the efforts of government agencies in addressing illegal labour practices, by reporting violations via the electronic form on the authority’s website www.lmra.gov.bh or by calling the authority’s call centre on 17506055.

Source: Bahrain News Agency