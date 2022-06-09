Smarter and Stronger | GAC MOTOR Introduces All New GS8 to Saudi Arabia

GAC MOTOR’s high-tech and full-sized SUV model, All New GS8, launched in Saudi Arabia on June 6.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The luxury flagship model made its Saudi debut in Riyadh’s Digital City, an innovative building complex. Over 40 press representatives and influencers, as well as other distinguished guests including local dealer partner AAC Group’s shareholder representatives, CBO, secondary network dealers and GAC MOTOR car owners witnessed the launch of the new model.

“We hope that through joint efforts with dealer partner AAC, the All New GS8 will serve more consumers and bring more technological, intelligent, safe, comfortable, and excellent driving experience to more Saudi families,” said Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC MOTOR International.

New Upgrades

Armed with upgraded design and brand-new technology, All New GS8 is now better positioned to offer an experience of prestige and comfort to Saudi customers.

The updated exterior features an all-new powerful wing front face and GAC MOTOR’s one-of-a-kind “Eye of the Conqueror” LED headlamps to capture the model’s signature power look.

Inside, the driver seat comes standard in leather upholstery, is power-adjustable in 8 ways, and features a memory seat function for high standard comfort and convenience.

A 2.0T GDI engine, which provides an upgraded torque of 400 Nm, is paired with a megastar chassis and Third Generation 8AT transmission for smooth and balanced power.

Brand Building in the Middle East

Establishing closer ties with local consumers to showcase a dedication to exellence always been at the heart of GAC MOTOR’s global brand-building strategy. The Middle East is no exception to GAC MOTOR’s scheme, with the brand recently teaming up with renowned fashion publication Vogue Arabia. The partnership will show off the eye-catching aesthetics of All New GS8 in a stylish editorial.

GAC MOTOR also teased passerbys in one of Riyadh’s busiest streets with a sneak peek of the All New GS8 launch event in an attention-grabbing 3D billboard campaign. The stunning 3D display stopped the crowd in their tracks to admire the life-like visuals of All New GS8.

Launching the All New GS8 in the Middle East is a key step in GAC MOTOR’s ongoing strategy to expand its international influence. GAC MOTOR will continue introducing high-quality and technologically advanced models that will demonstrate the spirit of Chinese craftsmanship to the region.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1836306/1.mp4