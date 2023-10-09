Solid Bahraini-Egyptian relations praised

Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, has underlined the keenness of the legislative branch to support the long-standing Bahraini-Egyptian relations, in light of the unwavering care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt.

He lauded the steady progress of the two countries' cooperation across various fields, highlighting their keen interest in supporting joint economic and investment projects that would benefit their peoples.

Speaker Al Musallam made the statements while receiving here today, in the presence of First Deputy Speaker, MP Abdulnabi Salman, the outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Bahrain, Yasser Mohammed Ahmed Shaaban, whom he wished every success in his future assignments.

Ambassador Shaaban expressed thanks and appreciation to the Speaker, voicing pride in the solid fraternal Bahraini-Egyptian relations. He praised the support he has enjoyed throughout his tenure, wishing the kingdom continued success.

Source: Bahrain News Agency