HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon…

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, while accompanying His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the United Kingdom, for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth.

His Royal Highness expressed gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality during the reception and coronation.

His Royal Highness highlighted that the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of HM the King, is committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation that promotes development across multiple sectors, benefiting both countries and their peoples.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the longstanding relationship between the UK and Bahrain, noting the importance of continuing to strengthen the partnership designed to achieve common goals.

During the meeting, regional and global issues of common interest and developments were discussed.

For his part, the Rt Hon James Cleverly MP expressed his gratitude for HM King Hamad bin Isa and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s attendance at the reception and coronation of HM King Charles III.

The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP emphasised the historic strong ties between the two Kingdoms, which span over 200 years. To conclude, Rt Hon James Cleverly MP added that the long-standing relationship between the UK and Bahrain is made possible by a joint commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation to achieve common goals.

Source: Bahrain News Agency