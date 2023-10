Rates against US Dollar as issued on Sunday by Qatar National Bank (QNB) are as following: Currency Buying Selling ---------------------------------------- QAR 3.64000 3.64150 SAR 3.75060 3.75080 AED 3.67280 3.67310 BHD 0.37698 0.37702 KWD 0.30925 0.30935 GBP 1.22380 1.22420 EUR 1.05860 1.05890 CHF 0.90990 0.91030 JPY 149.320 149.350 GOLD 1832.25730 1833.22280 SILVER 21.59000 21.64000 Oil Price West Texas 82.78000

Source: Qatar News Agency