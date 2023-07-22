Summary of Local News Released Friday

Here is a summary of local news released on Friday: – HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium on the anniversary of his country’s National Day.- HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh…

Here is a summary of local news released on Friday: - HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

- HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

- HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom Belgium Alexander De Croo, on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

- The Amiri Diwan mourned HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani, who passed away on Friday morning.

- HE President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall awarded HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Senegal Mohammed bin Kurdi Taleb Al Marri the National Order of the Lion, in appreciation for his efforts in supporting and enhancing bilateral relations.

- The State of affirmed said its developmental and humanitarian assistance efforts are rooted in its 2030 National Vision, noting it aligns with its global peace, security and development commitments, guided by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development principles.

Source: Qatar News Agency