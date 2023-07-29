Sweden is reviewing Salwan Momica’s residence permit as a refugee

The Swedish Migration Agency announced that it is reviewing the residence permit of the Iraqi refugee, Salwan Momica, who was behind the desecration of the Qur’an in Stockholm in recent weeks, which disturbed Muslims around the world.Momica burned a co…

The Swedish Migration Agency announced that it is reviewing the residence permit of the Iraqi refugee, Salwan Momica, who was behind the desecration of the Qur'an in Stockholm in recent weeks, which disturbed Muslims around the world.

Momica burned a copy of the Koran last month outside the central mosque in Stockholm. He also organized a demonstration in front of the Iraqi Embassy and said he would burn the Koran, but he did not do so.

The Migration Agency stated that it was re-examining his immigration status after receiving information from the Swedish authorities that provided a justification for examining whether his status in Sweden should be revoked.

"A legal action is taken when the Swedish Migration Agency receives such information, and it is too early to say anything about the outcome of the case," Spokesman for the Agency said in a statement, adding that the Agency could not provide any further details due to confidentiality issues.

The Swedish News Agency reported that Momica has a temporary residence permit in Sweden that is due to expire in 2024, but the Agency is now reconsidering his case.

Tensions escalated between Sweden and several countries in the Middle East after the Iraqi refugee organized two movements during which he deliberately desecrated the Qur’an.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency