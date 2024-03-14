Syria, Algeria discuss Ways to enhance bilateral relations in various domains

Algiers, Syria and Algeria have discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations in various fields between the two brotherly countries. That came during a meeting Wednesday that brought together Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Arbaoui and Syrian Ambassador to Algeria, Maher Annan Baddour, at the Government Palace in the Algerian capital. The Algerian Council of Ministers said in a statement that 'the meeting represented an opportunity to review the reality and prospects of bilateral relations between the two countries, and developments in the situation in the region, especially the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.' The Syrian ambassador praised Algeria's honorable positions under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and its permanent commitment to defending Arab issues, as well as its noble positions in support of Syria when it had been previously exposed to attempts aimed at undermining its stability. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency