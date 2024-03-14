Bogdanov, al-Jaafari discuss ways to boost Syrian-Russian cooperation

Moscow, Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, has discussed with Syrian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, means to further strengthen multifaceted Syrian-Russian cooperation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday 'During the meeting, the two sides also discussed in-depth the situation in the Middle East, including the tasks of moving forward with the comprehensive settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic.' Source: Syrian Arab News Agency