Syria files its Legal Contribution to International Court of Justice on Practices of Israeli Occupation in Palestine

Syria has file its legal contribution with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the practices of the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian territory and the legal consequences emerging from that , reiterating its full support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

“From standing of principled and firm support of the Syrian Arab Republic for the just Palestinian cause and in the context of its continued support for the diplomatic and legal movement led by Palestine in order for the brotherly Palestinian people to obtain their freedom from occupation and their enjoyment of their legitimate historical rights and the establishment of their independent state and Jerusalem as its capital , Syria has deposited with ICJ its legal contribution in the case of the court’s advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of “Israel” in the occupied Palestinian territories” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement to SANA .

The Ministry added that Syria reaffirmed its full support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry stressed that Syria has been and will remain at the forefront of supporters of the Palestinian cause and will spare no effort to end the Israeli occupation of the occupied Arab territories, including the Syrian Golan.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency