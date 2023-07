For the 4th day in a row, the Syrian Trust for Development teams continue their help to the affected families who were forced to leave their homes due to the fires that broke out in the surrounding areas.‘The teams worked, in cooperation with the civil…

For the 4th day in a row, the Syrian Trust for Development teams continue their help to the affected families who were forced to leave their homes due to the fires that broke out in the surrounding areas.

‘The teams worked, in cooperation with the civil communities and government bodies, to provide people with the emergency relief aid, including foodstuffs, tents, and temporary residence requirements’, the Syrian Trust posted on its Facebook page.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency