Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed Saturday bilateral relations between Syria and Iran and the positive developments on the Arab and regional arenas.

In a phone conversation, both sides discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and the need to implement bilateral agreements reached during the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency