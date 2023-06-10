Prime Minister emphasizes the need to devote all capabilities to facilitate wheat marketing to grain establishment

Prime Minister, Eng. Hussein Arnous, inspected Saturday wheat marketing operations at grain receiving centers in KafarJoum, Aleppo western countryside and Khan Shaykhun, Idleb liberated countryside.The government has worked to secure large quantities …

Prime Minister, Eng. Hussein Arnous, inspected Saturday wheat marketing operations at grain receiving centers in KafarJoum, Aleppo western countryside and Khan Shaykhun, Idleb liberated countryside.

The government has worked to secure large quantities of fertilizers and fuel by all available means across the Syrian provinces, Arnous spoke to the journalists in a statement.

Arnous emphasized the need to devote all capabilities to facilitate the transportation and delivery grain to the marketing centers of the Syrian Public Establishment for Grain.

The grain receiving center at KafrJoum in Aleppo western countryside has a capacity of 12,000 tons of wheat.

For his part, Idleb Governor, Thaer Salhab said that the wheat crop is received in two grain receiving centers at Khan Shaykhun and Abu Dohour in the liberated countryside of Idleb.

He noted that nearly 8,000 tons of wheat out of 17,000 tons have been received so far.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency