Syria, Iran discuss economic cooperation

meeting of the heads of the federations of the Syrian Chambers of Industry and Commerce, the President of the Joint Syrian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce and members of the Board of Directors of the Damascus Chamber of Industry and its countryside with the Iranian Ambassador in Damascus Dr. Hussein Akbari and his accompanying delegation from the embassy focused on ways to develop economic cooperation and establish partnerships and investment projects between businessmen from the two countries.

The participants in the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Damascus Chamber of Industry and its countryside, discussed a number of issues related to facilitating trade exchange, such as legislative legal systems in customs, customs duties, standard specifications, banking and financial relations, the possibility of creating joint free zones between the two countries, and the establishment of specialized exhibitions and direct sales in Iran with the aim of introducing the Iranian consumer to Syrian product.

The Iranian ambassador in Damascus indicated that the Syrian and Iranian governments focused on strengthening cooperation and creating the legal infrastructure for joint economic work and giving the private sector the opportunity to contribute to solving many economic problems in the two countries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency