Syria participates in the World Festival of Youth in Sirius , Russia

Moscow, The activities of the World Youth Festival kicked off Friday in the Russian Federal District of Sirius, with the participation of Syria. A Syrian youth delegation arrived in the Russian city of Sochi to participate in the festival, which is held from the 1st to the 7th of March, including educational, cultural, scientific and sports activities. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed a message to the festival participants in which he said: 'If we give a promise, we will always keep it. We believe in the youth and we are working to build Russia as a country of opportunities for young people,'. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency