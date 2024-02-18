More martyrs and wounded in Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against Gaza Strip on land, sea and air for the 135th day, committing bloody massacres and crimes against the Palestinians, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation due to the Israeli siege. About 40 Palestinians were martyred and dozens were injured in the occupation shelling a number of houses, in the central Gaza Strip, meanwhile 20 another were martyred in the occupation bombing of Khan Yunis city, south of Gaza. Also, nine Palestinians were martyred in Rafah city, and dozens were injured, while in Gaza City, the occupation aircraft shelled several neighborhoods claiming the lives of at least 10 Palestinians, meanwhile three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in shelling al-Zawaida and Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. The occupation navy bombed Rafah city coast, south of the Strip, while the artillery shelled the eastern area of the Strip. Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday the death toll of Israeli ag gression on Gaza Strip has reached to 28,858 martyrs, the majority of whom women and children, in addition to 67,768 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency