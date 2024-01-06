latest updates of operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’

Occupied Jerusalem, Following are the most important updates of Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood' launched by the Palestinian resistance: Palestinian media outlets:18 martyrs in the Israeli occupation's bombing of a house east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip Dozens of Palestinians were martyred by the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza strip. Palestinian Media: 15 Palestinians killed and tens wounded in Israeli bombardment of houses in Gaza center Strip UN coordinator: Gaza faces daily threats as Israeli bombardment made it an uninhabited city in front of the world's silence Source: Syrian Arab News Agency