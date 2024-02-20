Syria to participate in 2024 Games of the Future in Kazan city

Moscow, Mayor of Kazan, capital of Tatarstan, Ilsur Metshin, said the city will witness Wednesday holding the first multi-sport tournament '2024 Games of the Future' with participation of about 2,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, including Syria. During a meeting of the tournament committee on Tuesday, Mayor Metshin added 'As of today about 1,400 athletes from 60 countries have already arrived. ' 'In all, we are expecting over 100 countries to be represented,' Metshin stated. 'All venues are ready and the competitions will be held at 12 facilities. We are anxiously awaiting the opening of the Games of the Future,' Metshin said. 'We are on the brink of a new event in the history not only of our city of Kazan, not only of our country, but also of humanity as a whole,' he added. 'Fortunately, we Kazan residents will be in the thick of it as organizers, participants and eyewitnesses,' Metshin said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency