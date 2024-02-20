UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

Geneva, The UN Security Council will vote Tuesday on a draft resolution prepared by Algeria weeks ago demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza despite of the threat of a new veto from the United States. The draft resolution, seen by AFP, calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that all parties must respect,' and the text opposes 'the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians.' For his part, Russian First Deputy Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, suggested that Washington would use its veto for a new time in the Security Council against stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza. Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel Tuesday: 'The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution submitted by Algeria to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The United States is not satisfied with this draft, and they will use their veto, which will be the fourth since the beginning of the escalation on October 7th last year.' Polyansky considered that 'every time Washington uses its veto fo r this purpose is a blow to the reputation of the United States in the world, especially in the Middle East.' Source: Syrian Arab News Agency