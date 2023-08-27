Syria wins 5 Bronze medals in Arab Youth Muaythai Championship 2023

Syrian Youth Muaythai team gained 5 bronze medals at the Arab Youth Muaythai Championship 2023 held recently at the Libyan capital of Tripoli.200 players representing 15 Arab countries took part in the Championship which has concluded its activities on…

Syrian Youth Muaythai team gained 5 bronze medals at the Arab Youth Muaythai Championship 2023 held recently at the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

200 players representing 15 Arab countries took part in the Championship which has concluded its activities on Sunday.

Sally al-Raei, 51 Kg, Haneen Ali, 57 Kg, Rachael Bufroud, 45 Kg, Tarek al-Wahaibi, 60 Kg, and Ali al-Khatib, 67 Kg won the Bronze medals of the championship.

Libya, UAE, Morocco, Iraq, Palestine, Jordon, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Lebanon, Kuwait, Mauritania, Algeria and Tunisia participated in this tournament, in addition to Syria.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency