Syrian Airlines: a plane makes precautionary landing in Baghdad

Damascus, The Syrian Airlines said Saturday that one of its planes made a precautionary landing in Baghdad International Airport with the occurrence of a technical problem during a flight between Doha and Damascus. 'The crew of Syrian Airlines coming from Doha to Damascus, following to safety measures, decided to make a precautionary landing in Baghdad International Airport,' Transport Ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook. The Syrian Airlines said that the problem was solved, the plane was supplied with kerosene then it completed the flight into Damascus. It referred to the impacts of economic embargo on aviation sector. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency