The Syrian national swimming team player, Omar Abbas, won the gold medal at Arab Sport Games in Algeria in the 400-meter freestyle race.

Earlier, Player Adam Tawouk weighing under /66/kg,won silver one , while Hassan Bayan weighing under /73/kg, Laila Kanaan weighing /48/kg, and Dana Khachik weighing /52/kg won three bronze medals.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency