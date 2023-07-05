Syria rejects to recognize the mandate of so-called “International Commission of Inquiry”

The Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Haidar Ali Ahmad stressed Syria’s rejection to recognizing the mandate of the so-called “international commission of inquiry”.Ambassador Ahmad’s r…

The Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Haidar Ali Ahmad stressed Syria’s rejection to recognizing the mandate of the so-called “international commission of inquiry”.

Ambassador Ahmad’s remarks came in response to the consistent failure of the so-called commission in its work in Syria, which involved ignoring or even justifying the illegal and immoral policies of the countries that occupy parts of the Syrian territories, attack Syria’s sovereignty, and provide aid to terrorist and separatist organizations.

“The countries that support this commission, and as usual, will repeat in this session their irresponsible positions that only prolong the suffering of the Syrian people”, Ambassador Ahmad stated Wednesday during Syria’s statement in the interactive dialogue on the interactive dialogue on the oral update of the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria within the framework of the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He clarified that the Commission manifested its failure to work in Syria, which involved set of facts, among of which ignoring or even justifying the illegal and immoral policies of the countries occupying parts of the Syrian territories, launching military attacks and assaults against them, backing terrorist and separatist groups, plundering Syrian natural resources, destroying archaeological monuments, and imposing unilateral coercive economic measures, not to mention inflicting human suffering for political bargaining, which turned this commission into an “instrument” to carry out such crimes.

Ambassador Ahmad affirmed Syria’s determination to continue its efforts to liberate all its lands from terrorism and restore security and stability therein, and reiterated Damascus’ firm commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to all those in need without any discrimination, as well as continuing its efforts for the dignified return of all refugees to their homeland.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency