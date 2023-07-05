First medal for Syria at the Arab Games in Algeria

Ala’a Abdel Salam, an athlete from the Syrian national special sports team, won Syria’s first silver medal at the Arab Games held in Algeria.The silver medal was gained in the iron ball throwing competitions for the F-53 category, achieving a new Syria…

Ala’a Abdel Salam, an athlete from the Syrian national special sports team, won Syria’s first silver medal at the Arab Games held in Algeria.

The silver medal was gained in the iron ball throwing competitions for the F-53 category, achieving a new Syrian record in this category of 8.08 meters.

In addition to special sports, Syrian sport participates in under-23 football, athletics, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, karate, judo, weightlifting, cycling, swimming, gymnastics, badminton and chess.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency